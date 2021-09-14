Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Paras Defence and Space Technologies' IPO to open 21 Sep, close 23 Sep

Paras Defence and Space Technologies' IPO to open 21 Sep, close 23 Sep

Premium
Paras Defence's total income was at 149.05 core for the fiscal ended 31 March 2020, while consolidated net profit for there period was at 19.65 crore. (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 01:25 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • It intends to utilise the IPO proceeds to purchase machinery and equipment, fund incremental working capital requirements, repay certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes

MUMBAI: The initial public offering (IPO) of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd will be open for subscription from 21-23 September.

MUMBAI: The initial public offering (IPO) of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd will be open for subscription from 21-23 September.

The issue comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 140.60 crore and an offer of sale of up to 1.72 million equity stocks by promoters and existing shareholders. It plans to list on the bourses on 1 October.

The issue comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 140.60 crore and an offer of sale of up to 1.72 million equity stocks by promoters and existing shareholders. It plans to list on the bourses on 1 October.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The OFS will see sale of up to 1.25 million shares by Sharad Virji Shah, up to 50,000 shares by Munjal Sharad Shah, up to 300,000 shares by Ami Munjal Shah, up to 62,245 shares each by Shilpa Amit Mahajan and Amit Navin Mahajan.

The company is involved in defence and space optics, defence electronics, electro-magnetic pulse protection solution, and heavy engineering.

It intends to utilise the IPO proceeds to purchase machinery and equipment, fund incremental working capital requirements, repay certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

In the country, the company's customer base includes various public sector undertakings such as Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Currently, it operates through two manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, at Navi Mumbai and Thane. It also has clients in Belgium, Israel, South Korea.

The company's total income was at 149.05 core for the fiscal ended 31 March 2020, while consolidated net profit for there period was at 19.65 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Covid-19 has spurred health insurance, but universal co ...

Premium

Criticism of India's bankruptcy code is unwarranted

Premium

Putting all eggs in one basket could be your biggest fi ...

Premium

As workers return to offices, remember that one size do ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!