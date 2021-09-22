Paras Defence IPO: GMP reflects strong listing for the public issue

Speaking on Paras Defence IPO; Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited said, "Considering the FY-21 adjusted EPS of ₹4.05 on the post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 43.23 with a market cap of ₹6,825 mn. There are no listed entities in India whose business portfolio is comparable with that of the company’s business. We assign a subscribe rating to this IPO as the company offer a wide range of products and solutions for both defense and space applications and is well-positioned to benefit from the Government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat" and “Make in India" initiatives."