Paras Defence IPO: Latest GMP, how to check application status

Paras Defence IPO allotment date: Bidders are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO — Link Intime India Private Ltd (linkintime.co.in)
Paras Defence IPO allotment date: Paras Defence and Space Technologies share allotment is expected to take place on tomorrow i.e. 28th September 2021. However, after record subscription of 304.26 times, the grey market has become highly bullish on this public issue worth ₹170.78 crore. According to market observers, Paras Defence IPO GMP today is ₹260 that means shares of the defence company is trading at a premium of near 150 per cent in grey market.
Paras Defence IPO: Links to check application status online
Taking cue from grey market, those who have bid for the IPO are expecting robust return on their investment. They are eagerly waiting for finalisation of share allotment process. However, those who have bid for Paras Defence IPO are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO — Link Intime India Private Ltd (linkintime.co.in). However, for convenience, a bidder can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime's link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.
Paras Defence IPO allotment status check at BSE
To check one's Paras Defence IPO application status online at BSE, a bidders needs to follow the below mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at this direct link of BSE — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
2] Select Paras Defence IPO;
3] Enter your Paras Defence IPO application number;