Paras Defence IPO (initial public offering) that has opened for subscription today and will conclude on September 23, has been fully subscribed, just minutes after opening for bidding. The defence company aims to raise ₹171 crore from this public issue out of which ₹140.6 crore is targeted through fresh issue while ₹30 crore is aimed via OFS (offer for sale).

As per BSE data, the issue has been booked 2.21 times as of 10:25 am, led by strong demand from retail investors. Retail category is booked 4.39 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) 0.03 times and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) are yet to bid.

The initial share sale's price band has been fixed at ₹165 to ₹175 per equity share. As per market observers, Paras Defence shares are available at a strong premium of ₹210 in the grey market today.

Here we list out 10 important details in regard to Paras Defence IPO:

1] Paras Defence IPO GMP: Paras Defence IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹210, which is ₹10 higher from its yesterday. Paras Defence shares have been trading above ₹150 ever since it became available for trade in the grey market, reflecting'highly bullish' mood ahead of the subscription opening.

2] Paras Defence IPO subscription date: The public issue is opening today i.e. 21st September 2021 and it will remain open for subscription till 23rd September 2021.

3] Paras Defence IPO price: The company promoters have fixed Paras Defence IPO price at ₹165 to ₹175.

4] Paras Defence IPO size: The defence company aims to raise ₹170.78 crore from its initial offer allocating ₹140.60 crore for fresh issues and ₹30.18 crore for OFS.

5] Paras Defence IPO lot size: Bidders will have to apply for the public issue in lots and one lot comprises 85 shares.

6] Paras Defence IPO investment limit: A bidder can apply for minimum 1 lot of the IPO and a single bidder is allowed to bid for maximum 13 lots. That means minimum investment limit in this defence issue is ₹14,875 ( ₹175 x 85) and maximum investment limit allowed for a single bidder in this IPO is ₹1,93,375 ( ₹175 x 85 x 13).

7] Paras Defence IPO allotment date: The tentative date for allotment of Paras Defence shares is 28th September 2021.

8] Paras Defence IPO listing: Shares of Paras Defence will be listed at both NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange).

9] Paras Defence IPO listing date: The tentative date for listing of Paras Defence shares is 1st October 2021.

10] Promoters' holding post-listing: After successful listing of Paras Defence shares, promoters' shareholding in the company will come down from existing 79.40 per cent to 59.71 per cent.

