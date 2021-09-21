Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Paras Defence IPO fully subscribed within minutes of opening

Paras Defence IPO fully subscribed within minutes of opening

Premium
Paras Defence IPO price: The company promoters have fixed Paras Defence IPO price at 165 to 175. Photo: Courtesy Paras Defence website
2 min read . 10:33 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Paras Defence IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth 140.6 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of up to 17,24,490 equity stocks

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Paras Defence IPO (initial public offering) that has opened for subscription today and will conclude on September 23, has been fully subscribed, just minutes after opening for bidding. The defence company aims to raise 171 crore from this public issue out of which 140.6 crore is targeted through fresh issue while 30 crore is aimed via OFS (offer for sale).

Paras Defence IPO (initial public offering) that has opened for subscription today and will conclude on September 23, has been fully subscribed, just minutes after opening for bidding. The defence company aims to raise 171 crore from this public issue out of which 140.6 crore is targeted through fresh issue while 30 crore is aimed via OFS (offer for sale).

As per BSE data, the issue has been booked 2.21 times as of 10:25 am, led by strong demand from retail investors. Retail category is booked 4.39 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) 0.03 times and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) are yet to bid. 

As per BSE data, the issue has been booked 2.21 times as of 10:25 am, led by strong demand from retail investors. Retail category is booked 4.39 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) 0.03 times and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) are yet to bid. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The initial share sale's price band has been fixed at 165 to 175 per equity share. As per market observers, Paras Defence shares are available at a strong premium of 210 in the grey market today.

Here we list out 10 important details in regard to Paras Defence IPO:

1] Paras Defence IPO GMP: Paras Defence IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 210, which is 10 higher from its yesterday. Paras Defence shares have been trading above 150 ever since it became available for trade in the grey market, reflecting'highly bullish' mood ahead of the subscription opening.

2] Paras Defence IPO subscription date: The public issue is opening today i.e. 21st September 2021 and it will remain open for subscription till 23rd September 2021.

3] Paras Defence IPO price: The company promoters have fixed Paras Defence IPO price at 165 to 175.

4] Paras Defence IPO size: The defence company aims to raise 170.78 crore from its initial offer allocating 140.60 crore for fresh issues and 30.18 crore for OFS.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The 6-Year coma of Acrysil shares

Premium

Why India needs grid-scale battery storage

Premium

Markets are soaring; should you stick to hybrid funds?

Premium

Vodafone Idea may get a surprise cash infusion

5] Paras Defence IPO lot size: Bidders will have to apply for the public issue in lots and one lot comprises 85 shares.

6] Paras Defence IPO investment limit: A bidder can apply for minimum 1 lot of the IPO and a single bidder is allowed to bid for maximum 13 lots. That means minimum investment limit in this defence issue is 14,875 ( 175 x 85) and maximum investment limit allowed for a single bidder in this IPO is 1,93,375 ( 175 x 85 x 13).

7] Paras Defence IPO allotment date: The tentative date for allotment of Paras Defence shares is 28th September 2021.

8] Paras Defence IPO listing: Shares of Paras Defence will be listed at both NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange).

9] Paras Defence IPO listing date: The tentative date for listing of Paras Defence shares is 1st October 2021.

10] Promoters' holding post-listing: After successful listing of Paras Defence shares, promoters' shareholding in the company will come down from existing 79.40 per cent to 59.71 per cent.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!