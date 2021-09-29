Paras Defence IPO share allotment announced. What GMP signals

The ₹171 crore share sale comprised a fresh issuance of shares aggregating up to ₹140.6 crore and an offer for sale of up to 17,24,490 shares by existing shareholders. Paras Defence had priced its shares in a range of Rs165-175 apiece. The company had garnered a little over ₹51 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

