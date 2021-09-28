Paras Defence IPO share allotment today. How to check application status

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Paras Defence IPO allotment status: The tentative date of Paras Defence and Space Technologies share allotment is today. The public issue worth ₹170.78 crore got subscribed 304.26 times and since then bidders of the initial offer have been eagerly waiting for finalisation of share allotment. However, bidders are advised not to move from pillar to post once the share allotment is announced. They can check their application status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of Paras Defence IPO official registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd. The official website of Link Intime is linkintime.co.in.

As mentioned above, bidders have two options to check their application status — either by logging in at the BSE website or by logging in at the official registrar's website. However, for convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct web link of Link Intime — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

How to check Paras Defence IPO allotment status at BSE

As mentioned above, a bidder is advised to login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Paras Defence IPO;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Paras Defence IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Paras Defence IPO allotment status at Link Intime

To check one's Paras Defence IPO allotment status online at Link Intime's website, a bidders is advised to login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Paras Defence IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Paras Defence IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Paras Defence IPO other details

After finalisation of Paras Defence share allotment, initiation of refund is likely to take place on 29th September and credit of shares in the Demat Account of lucky bidders is expected on 30th September 2021.

Expected Paras Defence IPO listing date is 1st October 2021.

