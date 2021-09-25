Paras Defence IPO GMP (grey market premium): After getting subscribed to record 304.3 times of its offer, all eyes now set on Paras Defence IPO allotment date, which is likely to take place on 28th September 2021. However, after this record subscription, grey market has gone highly bullish over this ₹170.78 crore public issue. According to market observers, Paras Defence IPO GMP today is ₹260 — around 150 per cent higher from its price band of ₹165 to ₹175 per equity share.

Paras Defence IPO grey market premium

As mentioned above, shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies are trading in grey market at a premium of ₹260, which is ₹20 higher from Paras Defence IPO GMP of ₹240 on yesterday. Market observers went on to add that Paras Defence IPO grey market price has shot up from ₹180 to ₹260 in around 10 days, which reflects 'highly bullish' sentiment about the public issue. They said that Paras Defence shares become available for trade in grey market at around ₹70 and went up to ₹180 on the weekend falling ahead of the subscription opening. And by the time issue got opened for bidding, Paras Defence GMP breached ₹200 hurdle and it has been sustaining above this levels logging small gains on regular basis.

What this GMP mean

Market observers said that grey market premium is unofficial listing premium expected by grey market. As Paras Defence IPO today is ₹260, it simply means grey market is expecting Paras Defence IPO listing at around ₹435 (175 + ₹260) — around 150 per cent higher from its price band of ₹165 to ₹175. Market observers went on to add that Paras Defence IPO continuously maintaining GMP of more than ₹200 for near one week reflects that it is expecting more than 100 per cent premium on Paras Defence IPO listing date.

Speaking on the highly bullish sentiment about the Paras Defence IPO; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "The increase in fancy is mostly due to a tiny sized issue which got a record breaking subscription. Also, the relentless rally on the indices is adding fuel to the sentiments. Defense related stocks too are in upward trajectory and the business of Paras Defense is also unique which is attracting the investors. So, despite of muted growth in financials, the issue is celebrating an excellent fancy."

Paras Defence IPO listing date

The tentative date for Paras Defence share listing is 1st October 2021. It will be listed at both NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange).

