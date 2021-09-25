Paras Defence IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on share allotment date

As mentioned above, shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies are trading in grey market at a premium of ₹260, which is ₹20 higher from Paras Defence IPO GMP of ₹240 on yesterday. Market observers went on to add that Paras Defence IPO grey market price has shot up from ₹180 to ₹260 in around 10 days, which reflects 'highly bullish' sentiment about the public issue. They said that Paras Defence shares become available for trade in grey market at around ₹70 and went up to ₹180 on the weekend falling ahead of the subscription opening. And by the time issue got opened for bidding, Paras Defence GMP breached ₹200 hurdle and it has been sustaining above this levels logging small gains on regular basis.