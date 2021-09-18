Paras Defence IPO: What GMP signals before subscription opening date

Highlighting the strong fundamentals that may further boost the short-term sentiment in regard to Paras Defence IPO; Abha Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "The company has a strong order book of around ₹305 crore as on June 30, 2021 with a well diversified product portfolio in defense and space optics, defense electronics, heavy engineering and niche technologies. However, on the operational front, top and bottom line growth seems to be muted. At the upper band of Rs.175, post fresh issue the asking P/E comes around 43x. The government’s focus on 'Make in India' and higher budgetary allocation for defense sector may prove beneficial to such companies. Also, liberal policies and PLI scheme for drones will further benefit such companies." He said that small issue size, reasonable valuations and focus on defense sector may generate huge fancy in IPO.

