Subscribe
Paras Defence shares may double investors wealth on listing day, say experts

Paras Defence shares may double investors wealth on listing day, say experts

Premium
Paras Defence IPO GMP today is 220 — around 125% higher from its price band of 165 to 175 per equity share. Photo: Courtesy Paras Defence website
2 min read . 05:56 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Paras Defense shares are likely to debut secondary market on a strong note on the back of strong subscription figures, quality business with a better growth outlook, and attractive valuations, believe experts

Paras Defence listing date: Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies are going to list today at Indian bourses. According to market experts, immense fancy and massive response given by investors to the public issue worth 170.78 crore indicates that shares of Paras Defence may double investors' wealth on the listing date. They said that the defence share may list in the range of 340 to 425 per equity share.

Speaking on Paras Defence share price listing; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Investors of the Paras Defence IPO may expect their money to get doubled on Paras Defence IPO listing date. I am expecting Paras Defence listing price in the range of 340 to 370 per equity share."

Echoing with Ravi Singhal's views; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "The immense fancy and massive response may lead to magnificent listing gains. Paras Defense and Space Technologies may list above 375 to 400, yielding more than 100 per cent returns and becoming a table-topper amongst the IPOs listed this fiscal in terms of listing day gains."

Sharing Paras Defence listing price range that one can expect; Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder at Equity99 said, "With the company being one of the few manufacturers of optics for space and defence applications in India and offering Niche products we expect the stock to list in the range of 375 to 425."

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart said, "Paras Defense share is likely to debut secondary market on a strong note on the back of strong subscription figures, quality business with a better growth outlook, and attractive valuations. It may list with a handsome gain of more than 100 per cent. However, the break-even comes above 420 mark for the HNI investors that are around 140 per cent."

Paras Defence IPO GMP today

According to market observers, ahead of share listing, shares of Paras Defence are trading at a premium of 220 in the grey market today. That means, grey market is expecting Paras Defence share price listing at 395 ( 175 + 220) — around 125 per cent higher from Paras Defence IPO price band of 165 to 175 per equity share. So, grey market is also expecting that an investor's money may get doubled on Paras Defence IPO listing date.

