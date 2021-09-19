Paras Defence IPO opens this week. GMP suggests issue may see strong demand

Paras IPO allocation and listing datesAccording to brokerages, share allocation in Paras Defence IPO may be finalized on September 28 while listing may happen on October 1. Investors can bid for a minimum of 85 equity shares and in multiples of 85 equity shares thereafter. Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of Paras Defence public issue and will manage share allocation and refund.

