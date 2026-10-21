Paras Healthcare IPO: Can higher occupancy deliver lasting profit?

Paras Healthcare Ltd, an operator of hospitals, posted a profit in FY26 and the first quarter of FY27 and is counting on its ₹1,450 crore initial public offering (IPO) to reduce debt and support its next phase of growth. For investors, the question is whether improving occupancy can deliver sustained earnings as the hospital chain expands.
The healthcare provider is selling shares at ₹660- ₹693 apiece. Opening on Wednesday and closing on Friday, the offer comprises a ₹500 crore fresh issue and a ₹950 crore offer for sale by existing investors, with ₹375 crore earmarked for debt repayment.