Park Medi World IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP signals just 4% listing gains — Steps to track status online

Park Medi World IPO Allotment LIVE: With the Park Medi World IPO now closed, the company is likely to finalise the share allotment process today. Investors can check their allotment status online through the BSE portal or Kfin Technologies.

Refunds for applicants who did not receive shares will be processed on December 16, and the same day, successful bidders will see the allotted shares credited to their demat accounts.

The company is set to make its market debut on both the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, December 17, marking the next milestone in its public listing journey.

Subscription data on the NSE shows robust demand for the issue, which was subscribed 8.52 times overall. The retail investor segment subscribed 3.32 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) displayed strong appetite with a subscription of 15.93 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category also recorded healthy participation at 12.07 times.

Park Medi IPO Details

The Park Medi World IPO was open for subscription from December 10 to December 12. The mainboard issue comprised a fresh offering of 4.75 crore equity shares worth ₹770 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 93 lakh shares aggregating ₹150 crore. The price band for the issue was fixed at ₹154– ₹160 per share.

Each application lot consisted of 92 shares, requiring retail investors to submit a minimum bid of one lot, translating to a minimum investment of ₹14,904 per application.

Park Medi World, a hospital network operating across North India, intends to utilise the IPO proceeds for expansion projects, debt reduction, and other general corporate purposes.

Park Medi IPO GMP today

The shares of Park Medi IPO is currently trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹6.5. The indicated that the estimated listing price of Park Medi IPO is likely to be ₹168.5, which is 4.01% higher than the IPO price of ₹162.

Watch this space for all the LIVE updates on Park Medi IPO allotment status.