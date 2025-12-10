Park Medi World IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP, subscription status, review, other key details. Apply or not?

Park Medi World IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of hospital chain operator Park Medi World Ltd opens for subscription today, 10 December 2025, with an aim to raise ₹920 crore from the primary markets. The company operates 14 multi-super speciality hospitals under the ‘Park’ brand, and has a total bed capacity of 3,000 beds as of March 31, 2025.

Park Medi World IPO opens on Wednesday, December 10, and will close on Friday, December 12. The IPO allotment date is likely December 15, and the IPO listing date is December 17. Park Medi World shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Park Medi World IPO price band is set at ₹154 to ₹162 per share, and the IPO lot size is 92 shares. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹920 crore from the book-building issue which is a combination of fresh issue of 4.75 crore equity shares worth ₹770 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 92.59 lakh shares amounting to ₹150 crore.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Park Medi World IPO registrar.

Park Medi World IPO GMP Today

The trend for Park Medi World shares remains strong in the unlisted market. According to websites tracking the grey market, Park Medi World IPO GMP today is ₹20.5 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Park Medi World shares are trading higher by ₹20.5 apiece than their issue. Park Medi World IPO GMP today signals a premium of 12.65% to the issue price of ₹162 per share.

