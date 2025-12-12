Park Medi World IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Park Medi World IPO day 3: The initial public offering of Park Medi World Limited opened on 10 December 2025 and will remain open for bidding until 12 December 2025. This means investors have just one day to apply for the public offer. The company has declared the Park Medi World IPO price band to be ₹154 to ₹162 per share. The company aims to raise ₹920 crore, out of which ₹770 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹150 crore is reserved for the OFS route. This means that out of the ₹920 crore net proceeds, ₹770 crore will be allocated to the company's balance sheet. In comparison, the remaining ₹150 crore will be distributed to the promoters who are offloading their shareholding through the public offer.

Park Medi World IPO GMP today Meanwhile, the grey market is signalling a positive debut for the company shares. According to market observers, shares of the company are available in the grey market today at a premium of ₹14 per share. This means Park Medi World IPO GMP today is ₹14, which is ₹9 lower than yesterday's Park Medi World IPO GMP of ₹23. The grey market sentiment for Park Medi World's IPO has been trending downward over the last four days due to lacklustre secondary market sentiment and a weak subscription status for the IPO.

Park Medi World IPO subscription status By 10:54 AM on the third day of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed to 1.44 times, the retail portion of the public issue had been booked 1.56 times, the NII segment had been filled 2.64 times, whereas the QIB portion had been subscribed to 0.33 times.

Park Medi World IPO review Anand Rathi has assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "At the upper price band, the company is valued at 32.8x FY25 P/E, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹53,559 million. They aim to tap into the growing demand for affordable, high-quality healthcare by expanding their hospital network through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. They are focused on improving occupancy at existing hospitals and scaling operations at newer facilities by investing in high-end equipment, advanced technology, new clinical programs, and additional skilled medical professionals. A key element of their strategy is to attract and retain qualified and experienced doctors, consultants, and medical professionals, thereby maintaining and enhancing the quality of care they provide. Considering these factors, the IPO appears fairly valued and is rated “Subscribe – Long Term.”

BP Equities has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "On the financial front, the company has demonstrated Revenue CAGR growth of 5.4% between FY23 and FY25, led by the rapid expansion of its hospital network, both organically and through the acquisition of multiple operating subsidiaries across Haryana, Delhi NCR, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Overall, the company’s growth outlook is underpinned by network expansion via brownfield and greenfield projects, deeper penetration of high-margin specialities, and operating leverage from maturing hospitals. At the upper end of the price band at Rs. 162, the company is valued at a P/E multiple of 29.2x FY25 earnings. We, thus, recommend a "SUBSCRIBE" rating for this issue."

Kunvarji Finstock, Lakshmishree Investment, Canara Bank Securities, Choice Broking, GEPL Capital, Nirmal Bang, Sushil Finance, and Swastika Investmart have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue.

Key Takeaways The Park Medi World IPO aims to raise ₹920 crore, with a fresh share issuance of ₹770 crore.

Current GMP indicates a positive debut, although subscription status shows mixed interest.

Analysts recommend a 'subscribe' tag based on the company's growth strategy and financial performance.