Park Medi World IPO Day 3 LIVE: Last chance to buy - Check latest subscription status, IPO GMP - Should you apply?

Park Medi World IPO Day 3 LIVE: The IPO will close today. The company aims to raise 920 crore, but demand has been modest so far, with the issue subscribed 1.05 times by the end of Day 2. Park Medi World has fixed the IPO price band at 154–162 per share.

Pranati Deva
Updated12 Dec 2025, 09:31:31 AM IST
Park Medi World IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Park Medi World — the operator of the Park Hospital network across North India — opened on December 10 and will remain available for subscription until Friday, December 12. The company aims to raise 920 crore, but demand has been modest so far, with the issue subscribed 1.05 times by the end of Day 2.

Park Medi World has fixed the IPO price band at 154–162 per share.

Park Medi World IPO: Key Details

The offer comprises a fresh issue of 4.75 crore shares valued at 770 crore and an offer for sale of 0.93 crore shares totalling 150 crore.

The basis of allotment will be finalised on December 15, and shares are expected to be credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on December 16. Refunds for those who do not receive allotment will also be processed on the same day. The stock is scheduled to list on both the NSE and BSE on December 17.

From the fresh issue funds, the company plans to use 380 crore to repay borrowings of Park Medi World and its subsidiaries. An additional 60.50 crore has been allocated for setting up a new hospital and expanding existing facilities. Another 27.46 crore will go toward acquiring medical equipment, while the remaining amount will be set aside for general corporate requirements and potential inorganic growth opportunities.

Park Medi World IPO GMP today

Investor interest in the grey market has softened, with the GMP dropping to 8.5 from 14 on December 11. This translates to an estimated listing price of 170.50, implying a 5.25% premium over the upper price band of 162.

The grey market premium represents the extra amount traders are willing to pay for the shares above the official issue price.

12 Dec 2025, 09:31:31 AM IST

Park Medi World IPO Day 3 LIVE: IPO Reservation

Park Medi World IPO Day 3 LIVE: Under the IPO structure, up to 50% of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, at least 35% for retail investors and no less than 15% for non-institutional investors.

12 Dec 2025, 09:11:43 AM IST

Park Medi World IPO Day 3 LIVE: IPO subscription status by end of Day 2

Park Medi World IPO Day 3 LIVE: By end of Day 2, the IPO was subscribed 1.05 times overall.

The retail category stood at 1.27x. The NII segment saw subscriptions of 1.46x. However, the QIB portion had received 0.34x bids till then.

In total, the company received bids for 4.15 crore shares against the 3.97 crore shares on offer.

