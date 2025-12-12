Park Medi World IPO Day 3 LIVE: Last chance to buy - Check latest subscription status, IPO GMP - Should you apply?

Park Medi World IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Park Medi World — the operator of the Park Hospital network across North India — opened on December 10 and will remain available for subscription until Friday, December 12. The company aims to raise ₹920 crore, but demand has been modest so far, with the issue subscribed 1.05 times by the end of Day 2.

Park Medi World has fixed the IPO price band at ₹154–162 per share.

Park Medi World IPO: Key Details

The offer comprises a fresh issue of 4.75 crore shares valued at ₹770 crore and an offer for sale of 0.93 crore shares totalling ₹150 crore.

The basis of allotment will be finalised on December 15, and shares are expected to be credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on December 16. Refunds for those who do not receive allotment will also be processed on the same day. The stock is scheduled to list on both the NSE and BSE on December 17.

From the fresh issue funds, the company plans to use ₹380 crore to repay borrowings of Park Medi World and its subsidiaries. An additional ₹60.50 crore has been allocated for setting up a new hospital and expanding existing facilities. Another ₹27.46 crore will go toward acquiring medical equipment, while the remaining amount will be set aside for general corporate requirements and potential inorganic growth opportunities.

Park Medi World IPO GMP today

Investor interest in the grey market has softened, with the GMP dropping to ₹8.5 from ₹14 on December 11. This translates to an estimated listing price of ₹170.50, implying a 5.25% premium over the upper price band of ₹162.

The grey market premium represents the extra amount traders are willing to pay for the shares above the official issue price.

The grey market premium represents the extra amount traders are willing to pay for the shares above the official issue price.