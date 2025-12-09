Park Medi World IPO GMP signals 18% listing pop: Price band, key dates among 10 things to know ahead of offer launch

Park Medi World IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Park Medi World, a private hospital chain operating primarily in North India, is set to hit the Indian stock market on Wednesday, December 10. This will be the third IPO to open this week.

Ahead of the offer, the company is witnessing a strong grey market premium, signalling significant investor interest in the IPO.

Park Medi World IPO GMP Park Medi World IPO GMP today is ₹29 per share. This means that currently, Park Medi World shares are trading ₹29 above the upper end of the price band in the grey market. At the prevailing GMP, Park Medi World IPO listing price could be ₹191 — a premium of 17.90%.

The highest GMP for Park Medi World IPO was ₹33 while the lowest is ₹29 so far.

Park Medi World IPO: 10 key things to know Apart from the IPO GMP, which is now actively tracked by investors, here is a look at 10 key things that investors must know about the maiden share sale ahead of its launch tomorrow, December 10.

1. Park Medi World IPO dates: Park Medi World IPO will open for bidding on December 10 and close on December 12. The allotment for Park Medi World IPO will be finalised on December 15, with the listing expected to take place on December 17.

2. Park Medi World IPO price band: The price band for the IPO is fixed at ₹154 to ₹162 per share. Investors can apply for the IPO in lots of 92 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,904 by a retailer.

3. Park Medi World IPO size: The company is looking to raise ₹920 crore at the upper end of the price band.

4. Park Medi World IPO structure: The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of 4.75 crore shares aggregating to ₹770 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.93 crore shares worth ₹150 crore.

5. Park Medi World IPO objective: From the fresh share sale, the company plans to use ₹380 crore for repayment of borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiaries, ₹60.50 crore for funding a new hospital and expansion of the existing hospital and its subsidiary. Meanwhile, ₹27.46 crore is allocated for capital expenditure for the purchase of medical equipment, and the remaining for general corporate purposes and unidentified inorganic acquisitions.

6. Park Medi World IPO anchor book: The bidding for anchor investors will open today, December 9.

7. Park Medi World IPO allocation: In the IPO, not more than 50% of the offer is reserved for the qualified institutional buyers, not less than 35% for the retail investors and not less than 15% for the non-institutional investors.

8. Park Medi World financials: The company has seen a sharp jump in its profit in FY25 to ₹213 crore from FY24, when it stood at ₹152 crore. However, the figure remains flat over ₹228 crore posted in FY23. However, revenue growth has been firm at ₹1,426 crore in FY25 as against ₹1,263 crore in FY24 and ₹1,272 crore in FY23.

9. Park Medi World IPO BRLMs: Nuvama Wealth Management, CLSA India, DAM Capital and Intensive Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers (BRLMs) while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the IPO.

10. About the company: Park Medi World is the second-largest private hospital chain in North India with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,000 beds, and the largest private hospital chain in terms of bed capacity in Haryana with 1,600 beds located in the state as of March 31, 2025. It operates a network of 14 NABH-accredited multi-super specialty hospitals under the ‘Park’ brand. Park Medi World has increased its bed capacity from 2,550 beds as of March 31, 2023, to 3,250 beds as of September 30, 2025, and currently has a pipeline of hospital expansion in Ambala, Panchkula, Rohtak, New Delhi, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur.