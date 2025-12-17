Park Medi World IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts signal

Park Medi World IPO listing: The shares of Park Medi World Ltd, which operates a hospital chain under the Park brand, are set to be listed in the Indian stock market today following the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO) last week. Park Medi World IPO listing date is today, December 16.

Park Medi World IPO was open for subscription from December 10 to December 12. The allotment for Park Medi World IPO was finalised on December 15. The company's shares will be listed on theBSE and NSE today at 10 am.

Ahead of Park Medi World IPO listing, the grey market premium (GMP) for the offer remained tepid.

Park Medi World IPO GMP Park Medi World IPO GMP today is ₹5.5. This means that shares of Park Medi World are trading ₹5.5 above the issue price of ₹162. The highest GMP for Park Medi World IPO stood at ₹33 at one point in time, while the lowest GMP was nil.

Park Medi World IPO Listing Price Park Medi World IPO GMP today signals that its shares could list at ₹167.5, a premium of 3.40% above the issue price. This coincides with analysts' view of Park Medi World shares listing at a mild premium.

Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said Park Medi World IPO received a tepid response from primary market investors, which is expected to continue on the listing date. The issue may list at around the upper price band of ₹162 per share, he said.

Meanwhile, Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said the public issue has received a strong response from both institutional and retail investors, with overall subscription standing at approximately 8.52x. Additionally, the grey market premium is trading at around 2–3%, reflecting positive pre-listing sentiment and expectations of a stable to moderately positive listing on the stock exchanges, she said.

"Park Medi World is a prominent player in the Indian healthcare and wellness sector, with a strong focus on delivering affordable healthcare services and medical technologies. The company has rapidly expanded its presence across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where it has established itself as a trusted provider of medical facilities and healthcare products. Over the past three years, Park Medi World has reported robust revenue growth, supported by an expanding network and rising demand for healthcare services," Niyati noted.

Commenting on the post listing strategy, Kejriwal opined that those who received company shares through the allotment process are advised to exit at the higher levels, as both the secondary market and the grey market are showcasing par listing for the public issue.

Park Medi World IPO Details Park Media World IPO was subscribed 8.52 times at the end of its bidding process on Friday, December 12. The issue received bids for 33,88,29,652 shares as against 4,18,18,182 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

The non-institutional investor (NII) segment was subscribed 15.15 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion saw 11.48 times subscription. The retail category was subscribed 3.16 times.

Park Media World IPO price band was fixed at ₹154-162 per share, with the firm looking to raise ₹920 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The IPO was a combination of fresh issue of shares worth ₹770 crore and an offer for sale of shares valued at ₹150 crore by promoter Ajit Gupta. Out of the fresh proceeds, the company has earmarked ₹380 crore for payment of debt and ₹60.5 crore for the development of a new hospital and the expansion of an existing hospital by its subsidiaries, Park Medicity (NCR) and Blue Heavens, respectively.

Nuvama Wealth Management, CLSA India, DAM Capital Advisors and Intensive Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers to the IPO. KFin Technologies is the registrar to offer.

Key Takeaways The IPO was subscribed 8.52 times, indicating strong interest from investors.

The grey market premium suggests a positive outlook for the listing.

Investors are advised to consider market conditions and analyst recommendations before making decisions.