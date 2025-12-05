Park Medi World IPO: Price band set at ₹154-162 per share; check key details, issue details, more

Park Medi World IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹154 to ₹162 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Park Medi World IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, December 10 and will close on Friday, December 12. The allocation to anchor investors for the Park Medi World IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 9.

The floor price is 77 times of the face value and the cap price is 81 times of the face value of the equity shares. The Park Medi World IPO lot size is 92 equity shares and in multiples of 92 equity shares thereafter.

Park Medi World IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Park Medi World IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, December 15, and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, December 16 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Park Medi World share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 17.

Park Medi World IPO details Park Medi World IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹770 crore along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of shares valued at ₹150 crore by its promoter, Ajit Gupta.

The company intends to utilize proceeds of ₹380 crore for debt repayment, while ₹60.5 crore is planned for capital expenditure associated with the construction of a new hospital and the expansion of an existing hospital by its subsidiaries, Park Medicity (NCR) and Blue Heavens, respectively.

Additionally, ₹27.45 crore is set aside for acquiring medical equipment for the company and its subsidiaries, Blue Heavens and Ratangiri. The leftover funds will be directed towards unspecified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate needs.

Nuvama Wealth Management, CLSA India, DAM Capital Advisors, and Intensive Fiscal Services are serving as the book-running lead managers for the public offering. Kfin Technologies Ltd. acts as the registrar for the issuance.

Company details Park Medi World Limited is a private hospital network mainly located in North India, boasting a total capacity of 3,000 beds as of March 31, 2025.

The organization operates 14 multi-super speciality hospitals under the ‘Park’ brand. Each hospital holds accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), with eight also accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). The network encompasses facilities in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Park Hospital provides over 30 super speciality and speciality services, including internal medicine, neurology, urology, gastroenterology, general surgery, orthopaedics, and oncology.

