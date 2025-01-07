Parmeshwar Metal IPO allotment date: Parmeshwar Metal IPO share allotment is in focus as investors and market observers are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allocation. The investors who applied for the issue can check Parmeshwar Metal IPO allotment status on Parmeshwar Metal IPO's registrar portal, which is Link Intime India.

Parmeshwar Metal IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, January 2, and closed on Monday, January 6. Parmeshwar Metal IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 607.07 times, according to chittorgarh.com

The retail investor segment was subscribed 597.09 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 1,202.83 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked at 177.32 times.

Investors can confirm their share allocation by checking the allocation basis. This also shows the quantity of shares assigned in the IPO allotment status. If shares aren’t granted, the company will initiate the application process. The shares need to be deposited into the demat accounts of the designated recipients.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, January 8, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts tomorrow.

If you have applied for the Parmeshwar Metal IPO, you can do a Parmeshwar Metal IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Parmeshwar Metal IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check Parmeshwar Metal IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to access the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO from the dropdown list; the name will be available once the allocation process is completed.

Step 3 Select either the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to check the current status.

Step 4 Decide if the application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Enter the details for the mode chosen in Step 2.

How to check Parmeshwar Metal IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the allotment page on the official BSE website - Online status check for Parmeshwar Metal IPO allotment - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 From the available choices under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Pick the IPO from the list displayed under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then hit the 'Submit' button.

Parmeshwar Metal IPO GMP today Parmeshwar Metal IPO GMP today is +40. This indicates Parmeshwar Metal share price was trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Parmeshwar Metal share price is indicated at ₹101 apiece, which is 65.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹61.

Grey market activity over the prior nine sessions indicates that today's IPO GMP is positive and anticipates a successful listing. According to experts on investorgain.com, the lowest GMP is ₹0, and the maximum is ₹40.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.