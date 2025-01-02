Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Parmeshwar Metal IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details about BSE SME IPO in 10 points

Parmeshwar Metal IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details about BSE SME IPO in 10 points

Asit Manohar

  • Parmeshwar Metal IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 20 in the grey market today

Parmeshwar Metal IPO price: The company has a fixed price band for the public issue, at 57 to 61 per equity share.

Parmeshwar Metal IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Parmeshwar Metal Limited has hit the Indian primary market today and will remain open for bidding until 6 January 2025. The BSE SME IPO aims to raise 24.74 crore from this public issue, which is entirely a fresh issue. The copper wire and rod maker company has fixed the Parmeshwar Metal IPO price band at 57 to 61 per equity share. According to the Parmeshwar Metal IPO subscription status, the SME IPO has received a strong response from the primary market investors. Meanwhile, the grey market is also dropping strong bias about the Parmeshwar Metal IPO. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 20 in the grey market today.

Parmeshwar Metal IPO subscription status

By 3:10 PM on day one of bidding, the BSE SME IPO had been subscribed 8.32 times, the retail portion of the public issue had been booked 15.15 times, and the NII segment had been filled 4.75 times.

Parmeshwar Metal IPO details

1] Parmeshwar Metal IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 20 in the grey market today.

2] Parmeshwar Metal IPO price: The company has a fixed price band for the public issue, at 57 to 61 per equity share.

3] Parmeshwar Metal IPO date: Bidding for the book build issue has opened today and will remain open until 5:00 PM on 6 January 2024.

4] Parmeshwar Metal IPO size: The BSE SME IPO aims to raise 24.71 crore from this entirely fresh issue.

5] Parmeshwar Metal IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue will comprise 2,000 shares.

6] Parmeshwar Metal IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 7 January 2025.

7] Parmeshwar Metal IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Parmeshwar Metal IPO Lead Manager: Beeline Capital Advisors has been appointed the public issue lead manager.

9] Parmeshwar Metal IPO listing date: The book build offer is proposed for listing on the BSE SME Exchange, and the most likely date for share listing is 9 December 2025.

10] Parmeshwar Metal IPO review: The market capitalization of Parmeshwar Metal IPO is 93.37 crore. In FY24, the copper wire and rod maker company reported a 13 per cent YoY rise in revenue and a 19 per cent YoY depreciation in PAT (Profit After Tax).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.