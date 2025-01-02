Parmeshwar Metal IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Parmeshwar Metal Limited has hit the Indian primary market today and will remain open for bidding until 6 January 2025. The BSE SME IPO aims to raise ₹24.74 crore from this public issue, which is entirely a fresh issue. The copper wire and rod maker company has fixed the Parmeshwar Metal IPO price band at ₹57 to ₹61 per equity share. According to the Parmeshwar Metal IPO subscription status, the SME IPO has received a strong response from the primary market investors. Meanwhile, the grey market is also dropping strong bias about the Parmeshwar Metal IPO. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parmeshwar Metal IPO subscription status By 3:10 PM on day one of bidding, the BSE SME IPO had been subscribed 8.32 times, the retail portion of the public issue had been booked 15.15 times, and the NII segment had been filled 4.75 times.

Parmeshwar Metal IPO details 1] Parmeshwar Metal IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Parmeshwar Metal IPO price: The company has a fixed price band for the public issue, at ₹57 to ₹61 per equity share.

3] Parmeshwar Metal IPO date: Bidding for the book build issue has opened today and will remain open until 5:00 PM on 6 January 2024.

4] Parmeshwar Metal IPO size: The BSE SME IPO aims to raise ₹24.71 crore from this entirely fresh issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Parmeshwar Metal IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue will comprise 2,000 shares.

6] Parmeshwar Metal IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 7 January 2025.

7] Parmeshwar Metal IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed official registrar of the book build issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8] Parmeshwar Metal IPO Lead Manager: Beeline Capital Advisors has been appointed the public issue lead manager.

9] Parmeshwar Metal IPO listing date: The book build offer is proposed for listing on the BSE SME Exchange, and the most likely date for share listing is 9 December 2025.

10] Parmeshwar Metal IPO review: The market capitalization of Parmeshwar Metal IPO is ₹93.37 crore. In FY24, the copper wire and rod maker company reported a 13 per cent YoY rise in revenue and a 19 per cent YoY depreciation in PAT (Profit After Tax). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}