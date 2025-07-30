Parth Electricals and Engineering IPO to open on August 4. Check price band, GMP and other details about SME issue

Parth Electricals and Engineering Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹160 to ₹170 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Parth Electricals IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, August 4, and will close on Wednesday, August 6. The allocation to anchor investors for the Parth Electricals IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday August 1. The Parth Electricals IPO lot size is 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter.

Based in Vadodara, Gujarat, Parth Electricals is situated in one of India's most industrious areas. The company offers a variety of engineering services and has earned a reputation for dependability, precision, and timely project execution. Its offerings serve both public and private sector clients, establishing it as a key player in India's infrastructure and power development.

The firm is led by Mr. Jigneshkumar Gordhanbhai Patel and Ms. Jemini Jigneshkumar Patel, who possess significant industry knowledge and provide strategic guidance. Under their direction, Parth Electricals has adhered to principles of technical excellence, transparency, and a focus on customer satisfaction.

The company has collaborated with well-known clients such as Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO), Tata Power, CESC, Adani Green, UGVCL, Military Engineering Services, CPWD, Aditya Birla, Ultratech Cement, L&T, RIL, Schneider Electric, BHEL, Siemens, GFL, Jindal Steel & Power, and various state utility providers, demonstrating its reliability and capability to complete complex infrastructure projects on time.

Parth Electricals IPO details Parth Electricals IPO, which is worth ₹49.72 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 29,24,800 equity shares. There's no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for several purposes, including setting up a manufacturing facility, repaying short-term loans, and for general corporate needs.

Horizon Management Private Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Parth Electricals IPO, whereas Kfin Technologies Limited acts as the issue's registrar. The market maker for the Parth Electricals IPO is Shreni Shares Limited.

Parth Electricals IPO GMP today Parth Electricals IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹170 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.