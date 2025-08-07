Parth Electricals & Engineering to be finalised today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for Parth Electricals & Engineering is expected to be finalized today, August 07. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Kfin Technologies Limited, or the NSE website.

The IPO, which was open for bidding from August 04 to August 06, saw a robust response from investors, being subscribed 23.77 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 43.93 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 20.28 times and the QIB was booked at 17.65 times.

The IPO price was set at ₹170 per share. Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on August 07, 2025. The IPO is scheduled to list on NSE SME on Monday, August 11.

The company proposes to use the issue proceeds towards establishing a GIS manufacturing facility in Gujarat, establishing a manufacturing facility in Odisha, repayment of short-term borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

According to market sources, the GMP of the Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO on Thursday was 14, indicating that the stock is likely to list at 184 apiece, 8.23% higher than the IPO price of ₹170 apiece.

Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO allotment status check Kfin Technologies Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar’s website on this link—https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Choose ‘Parth Electricals & Engineering’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu.

Step 3: Select either Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5: Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit.

Your Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO allotment status check NSE Step 1: Visit the NSE allotment status page on its website here: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Parth Electricals & Engineering’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your PAN and application number.

Step 5: Click on Submit.

Your Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

About Parth Electricals & Engineering Parth Electricals and Engineering Limited is a service-oriented firm that evolved into a manufacturing entity specializing in electrical equipment. The company offers products such as Medium Voltage (MV) switchgear panels, Vacuum Circuit Breaker (VCB) panels, Earth Link Boxes, Control and Relay Panels (CRP), and Compact Substations (CSS).

It also offers installation, testing, commissioning, and turnkey execution for Air Insulated Substations (AIS) and Gas Insulated Substations (GIS) up to 220 kV, along with High Voltage (HV) and Extra High Voltage (EHV) cable laying projects.

The company's clientele includes Aditya Birla, Ultratech Cement, L&T, RIL, Adani, Tata Power, Schneider Electric, BHEL, Tata Steel, Siemens, GFL, Jindal Steel & Power, and many more. The company's manufacturing facility is situated in Manjusar, Vadodara.