Parth Electricals IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Parth Electricals IPO: The issue opened for subscription on 4 August 2025 and will end on 6 August. Check here for subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Parth Electricals IPO Subscription status

Parth Electricals' IPO was subscribed 0.75 times. By August 4, 2025, 4:35 PM (Day 1), the public issue had been subscribed 0.85 times by individual investors, 0.22 times by QIBs, and 1.30 times by NIIs.

Parth Electricals IPO Key dates Parth Electricals' IPO bids commenced on August 4, 2025, and will conclude on August 6, 2025. The allotment for Parth Electricals' IPO is expected to be concluded on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Parth Electricals IPO will be listed on NSE SME, with a tentative listing date of Monday, August 11, 2025.

Parth Electricals IPO Size Parth Electricals' IPO has a book-building value of ₹49.72 crore. The offering is wholly new, consisting of 29.25 lakh shares.

Parth Electricals IPO—Price Band, Lot Size, and Subscription Details Parth Electricals' IPO price range, or price band, is set at ₹160 to ₹170 per share. The lot size for an application is 800. Individual investors (retail) require a minimum investment of ₹256,000 (1,600 shares). The minimum investment for HNI is 3 lots (2,400 shares) worth ₹4,08,000.

Parth Electricals IPO Registrar Horizon Management Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Parth Electricals IPO, and Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for it.

Parth Electricals IPO GMP Parth Electricals IPO GMP, or Grey Market Premium, stood at +22 on August 4. This means that the shares of Parth Electricals are trading with an ₹22 premium over the upper band of the issue price of ₹170 in the grey market. This also means that investors are expecting a listing of Parth Electricals shares with a 12.94% premium over the upper band of the issue price at ₹192.

