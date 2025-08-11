Parth Electricals IPO listing: Shares list at a 2% premium at ₹174, hits 5% upper circuit

Parth Electricals IPO listing: Shares of Parth Electricals & Engineering made a tepid debut on Monday, August 11, listing at ₹174, up 2.4 per cent from its issue price of ₹170. Soon after the listing, the stock hit its 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹182.70.

The SME stock’s listing was broadly in line with expectations, as according to the grey market sources, the stock was anticipated to list at around ₹176.

Parth Electricals & Engineering started as a service company and later moved into manufacturing electrical equipment.

Its products include medium-voltage (MV) switchgear panels, vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) panels, earth link boxes, control and relay panels (CRP), and compact substations (CSS).

The company's clientele includes Aditya Birla, Ultratech Cement, L&T, RIL, Adani, Tata Power, Schneider Electric, BHEL, Tata Steel, Siemens, GFL, Jindal Steel & Power, and many more.

For the financial year 2022-2023 (FY23), the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹65.53 crore, which rose to ₹86.78 crore in FY24 and ₹174.67 crore in FY25.

The company's profit stood at ₹2.45 crore in FY23, ₹4.61 crore in FY24, and ₹10.12 crore in FY25.

Parth Electricals IPO details The ₹49.72 crore SME IPO was a fresh issue of 29.25 lakh shares. Parth Electricals' IPO price was ₹170 per share.

The issue witnessed a healthy subscription of 23.77 times, with the retail portion booked 20.28 times and the segment reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 43.93 times. Qualified institutional buyers saw a total subscription of 17.65 per cent.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to establish a GIS manufacturing facility in Gujarat, a manufacturing facility in Odisha, repay short-term borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

Read all market-related news here