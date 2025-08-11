Parth Electricals IPO listing: Shares list at a 2% premium at ₹174, hits 5% upper circuit

Parth Electricals IPO listing: Shares of Parth Electricals & Engineering made a tepid debut on Monday, August 11, listing at ₹174, up 2.4 per cent from its issue price of ₹170. Soon after the listing, the stock hit its 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹182.70.
The SME stock’s listing was broadly in line with expectations, as according to the grey market sources, the stock was anticipated to list at around ₹176.
Parth Electricals & Engineering started as a service company and later moved into manufacturing electrical equipment.
Its products include medium-voltage (MV) switchgear panels, vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) panels, earth link boxes, control and relay panels (CRP), and compact substations (CSS).
The company's clientele includes Aditya Birla, Ultratech Cement, L&T, RIL, Adani, Tata Power, Schneider Electric, BHEL, Tata Steel, Siemens, GFL, Jindal Steel & Power, and many more.
For the financial year 2022-2023 (FY23), the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹65.53 crore, which rose to ₹86.78 crore in FY24 and ₹174.67 crore in FY25.
The company's profit stood at ₹2.45 crore in FY23, ₹4.61 crore in FY24, and ₹10.12 crore in FY25.
The ₹49.72 crore SME IPO was a fresh issue of 29.25 lakh shares. Parth Electricals' IPO price was ₹170 per share.
The issue witnessed a healthy subscription of 23.77 times, with the retail portion booked 20.28 times and the segment reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 43.93 times. Qualified institutional buyers saw a total subscription of 17.65 per cent.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to establish a GIS manufacturing facility in Gujarat, a manufacturing facility in Odisha, repay short-term borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.