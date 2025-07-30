Patel Chem Specialities IPO allotment likely today: Steps to check status; GMP signals robust listing gains

Patel Chem Specialities IPO allotment status: The initial public offer (IPO) of Patel Chem Specialities saw a massive demand amid a solid grey market premium (GMP). The issue was subscribed multiple times in each of its categories. Patel Chem Specialities IPO was open for subscription from July 25 to July 29 and now the investors' focus has shifted to its allotment. Patel Chem Specialities IPO allotment date is fixed as today, July 30.

Patel Chem Specialities IPO was entirely a fresh issue of ₹58.80 crore. The issue price band was fixed at ₹82-84 per share. Investors could apply for the IPO in lots of 1,600 shares.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the issue for funding capex plans and general corporate purposes.

Patel Chem Specialities IPO Subscription Status Patel Chem Specialities IPO was booked 167.32 times, with the retail portion subscribed 173.03 times, the NII portion 236.62 times and the QIB quota 105.27 times.

Overall, the issue received bids for 77,95,85,600 shares as against 46,59,200 shares on offer.

Patel Chem Specialities IPO Allotment As the Patel Chem Specialities IPO allotment date has been fixed for today, investors can check the status online through the exchange or the registrar.

Steps to check Patel Chem Specialities IPO allotment on BSE SME ⦁ Head to the website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

⦁ Select Equity as Issue Type

⦁ Select Patel Chem Specialities as Issue Name from the dropdown

⦁ Enter Application Number or PAN Number

⦁ Click on I'm not a robot

⦁ Click Submit

Your Patel Chem Specialities IPO allotment details will be visible.

Patel Chem Specialities IPO allotment on registrar's website Since MUFC Intime is the registrar, follow these steps:

⦁ Head to the website using this link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

⦁ Select the company from the dropdown as Patel Chem Specialities

⦁ Select PAN/Application No/DP or Client ID/Account Number or IFSC

⦁ Enter details related to the option picked

⦁ Hit Submit

Your Patel Chem Specialities IPO allotment status will appear on screen.

Patel Chem Specialities IPO GMP Patel Chem Specialities IPO GMP today is ₹35. This means shares of Patel Chem Specialities are trading ₹35 above the issue price of ₹84. At this rate, the shares of Patel Chem Specialities could list at ₹119, a premium of 41.67%.