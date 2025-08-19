Patel Retail IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, date, review, other details. Should you subscribe or not?

Patel Retail IPO day 1: The supermarket chain Patel Retail Ltd will open for public subscription on August 19 and will close on August 21. Patel Retail IPO price band has been set between ₹237 to ₹255 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. On Monday, the company secured over ₹43 crore from anchor investors prior to the opening of its initial public offering (IPO).

Founded in 2008, Patel Retail launched its first store in Ambernath, Maharashtra. Since that time, it has broadened its operations across suburban areas in Thane and the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The company offers a wide variety of products, covering food, non-food items, general merchandise, and apparel to cater to family needs. It serves tier-III cities and neighboring suburbs under the brand name 'Patel's R Mart'. As of May 31, 2025, the company managed and operated 43 stores.

Patel Retail's operational revenue rose to ₹820.69 crore in fiscal 2025, compared to ₹814.19 crore in the previous financial year. Net profit increased to ₹25.28 crore from ₹22.53 crore.

Patel Retail IPO subscription status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Tuesday's deals.

Patel Retail IPO review Choice Equity Broking, a brokerage firm, said that at the upper price range, the company is valued at a P/E of 33.7, which indicates a valuation discount in comparison to its peers. Its price-to-book ratio of 2.4 and EV/Sales ratio of 1.0 are also appealing when matched against the competition.

Although its debt-to-equity ratio is currently higher than that of rival firms, the management intends to use IPO funds to reduce debt, which is expected to lower leverage soon. In the retail division, the company showcases significant operational efficiency, generating impressive revenue of ₹20,500 per square foot. The processing segment, while not fully utilised at the moment, is set to receive investments aimed at enhancing capacity utilisation, according to the promoters' statements. Considering all these factors, the company shows strong long-term potential, leading them to endorse a ‘Subscribe For Long Term’ recommendation.

Patel Retail IPO details Patel Retail IPO consists of a combination of a fresh issue of 85.18 lakh shares along with an offer for sale of 10.02 lakh shares from promoters.

The funds raised from the fresh issue will be allocated for debt repayment, covering working capital needs, and for general corporate purposes.

Fedex Securities serves as the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the offer registrar.

Patel Retail IPO GMP today Patel Retail IPO grey market premium is +38. This indicates Patel Retail share price were trading at a premium of ₹38 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Patel Retail share price was indicated at ₹293 apiece, which is 14.90% higher than the IPO price of ₹255.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last 11 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP stands at ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹38, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

