Patel Retail IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: GMP, price band, subscription status, apply or not as issue opens today

Patel Retail IPO Day 1 LIVE: Patel Retail IPO is all set to open for subscription today, August 19. The shares of Patel Retail IPO is currently trading at 45 premium in the grey market.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated19 Aug 2025, 10:25:21 AM IST
Patel Retail IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP signals strong listing

Patel Retail IPO Day 1 LIVE: Patel Retail IPO will opening for subscription on August 19 and close on August 21. The IPO price band has been fixed at 237– 255 per share, with each share carrying a face value of 10. Ahead of the IPO opening, the company raised more than 43 crore from anchor investors on Monday.

Follow updates here:
19 Aug 2025, 10:25:16 AM IST

Patel Retail IPO Day 1 LIVE: Here's what GMP signals on the first day of bidding

Patel Retail IPO Day 1 LIVE: Patel Retail IPO grey market premium is +38. This indicates Patel Retail share price were trading at a premium of 38 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Patel Retail share price was indicated at 293 apiece, which is 14.90% higher than the IPO price of 255.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last 11 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP stands at 0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is 38, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

19 Aug 2025, 09:54:48 AM IST

Patel Retail IPO Day 1 LIVE: Anchor investors details

Patel Retail IPO Day 1 LIVE: On Monday, the company secured over 43 crore from anchor investors prior to the opening of its initial public offering (IPO). The company informed the bourses that it allocated 17,04,388 equity shares at Rs. 255 per share on Monday, August 18, 2025, to anchor investors.

Some of the marquee Institutions that participated in the anchor includes Chanakya Opportunities Fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Maybank Securities, Beacon Stone Capital, Saint Capital Fund and Pine Oak Global Fund.

