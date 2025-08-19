Patel Retail IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: GMP, price band, subscription status, apply or not as issue opens today

Patel Retail IPO Day 1 LIVE: Here's what GMP signals on the first day of bidding

Patel Retail IPO Day 1 LIVE: Patel Retail IPO grey market premium is +38. This indicates Patel Retail share price were trading at a premium of ₹38 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Patel Retail share price was indicated at ₹293 apiece, which is 14.90% higher than the IPO price of ₹255.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last 11 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP stands at ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹38, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.