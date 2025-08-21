Patel Retail IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Advertisement

Patel Retail IPO day 3: The initial public offering of Patel Retail Ltd opened on 19 August 2025 and will remain open until 21 August 2025. So, the Indian primary market investors have just one day to apply for the Patel Retail IPO.

According to the Patel Retail IPO subscription status, the public issue has received a strong response from investors, as the public issue has been subscribed to 19.50 times after bidding on day 2. The company has declared the Patel Retail IPO price band at ₹237 to ₹255 apiece. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The company aims to raise ₹242.76 crore from this book build issue, out of which ₹217.21 crore is expected through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹25.55 crore is reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route.

Advertisement

Patel Retail IPO GMP today Meanwhile, the grey market continues to signal a positive debut of Patel Retail shares. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market today. This means Patel Retail IPO GMP today is ₹40, which means the grey market is expecting that Patel Retail IPO listing price would be around ₹295 ( ₹255 + ₹400), around 20% above the upper price band of ₹255.

Market observers said that the trend reversal on Dalal Street and the strong Patel Retail IPO subscription status could explain the strong sentiment in the grey market regarding the Patel Retail IPO.

Advertisement

Patel Retail IPO subscription status After the end of bidding on day 2, the public issue had been booked 19.50 times, the retail portion had been booked 16.58 times, the NII segment had been subscribed 26.11 times, while the QIB portion had been filled 17.16 times.

Patel Retail IPO review Whether one should apply for the public issue or not, Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies, said, "Patel Retail has shown operational progress and steady profitability. However, the company remains small, regionally concentrated, and operates on thin margins. While valuations are not excessive, better opportunities are available in the listed retail space with larger scale, stronger governance, and proven growth records."

Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Anand Rathi says, "At the upper price band, the company is valued at a FY25 P/E of 33.6x, with a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹8,504 million. Each retail store offers over 10,000 SKUs, and the company’s strategy focuses on providing a wide product range at value-for-money prices with strong customer service, sustaining competitiveness through everyday low prices driven by efficient procurement, supply, and operations. Based on these factors, the IPO appears fully priced, with a “SUBSCRIBE – LONG TERM” recommendation."

Advertisement

BP Equities, Choice Broking, Marwadi Shares and Finance, SBI Capital Securities, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the Patel Retail IPO.

Patel Retail IPO details The most likely Patel Retail IPO allotment date is 22 August 2025, whereas the most likely Patel Retail IPO listing date is 26 August 2025.