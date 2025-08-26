Patel Retail IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts signal on share debut

Patel Retail IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, August 26) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Patel Retail share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Tuesday's trades. Patel Retail share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

As per a notification from BSE, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised that starting on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the equity shares of Patel Retail Ltd will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange within the 'T' Group of Securities.

Patel Retail IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, August 22. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Monday, June 30. Yesterday also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and non institutional investors (NIIS), Patel Retail IPO subscription status was 95.70 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday, August 21, as per NSE data.

Patel Retail IPO listing price prediction According to Harshal Dasani Business Head, INVasset PMS, Patel Retail’s ₹243 crore IPO, consisting of a fresh issue of ₹217 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹26 crore, witnessed overwhelming demand, closing at 95.7 times subscription. Institutional appetite was especially striking, with QIBs subscribing 272 times, while NIIs came in at nearly 109 times and retail investors at 42 times. The scale of oversubscription underscores strong belief in the company’s retail growth story, supported further by a grey market premium in the 18–20 percent range, which suggests meaningful listing-day gains.

Dasani also said that while the extraordinary demand signals near-certain listing momentum, sustained performance will hinge on disciplined expansion into new regions and careful cost management. For tactical investors, the IPO presents a clear opportunity for short-term gains, while long-term positioning should await consistent post-listing execution.

Patel Retail IPO GMP today Patel Retail IPO grey market premium is +52. This indicates Patel Retail share price were trading at a premium of ₹52 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Patel Retail share price was indicated at ₹307 apiece, which is 20.39% higher than the IPO price of ₹255.

According to the grey market trends observed over the past 18 sessions, the IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the highest GMP stands at ₹52, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.