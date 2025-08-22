Patel Retail IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Patel Retail IPO allotment date today: Patel Retail IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, August 22). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Patel Retail IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Patel Retail IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 95.70 times, as per BSE data. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Patel Retail Ltd, opened on Tuesday, August 19 and ended on Thursday, August 21.

Investors can review the allocation information to determine the number of shares they have been granted, if applicable. The number of shares allotted will also appear in the IPO allocation status. Those applicants who were not allocated any shares will start the refund process. Shares that have been allotted will be credited to their demat accounts.

Patel Retail IPO GMP is +50. This indicates Patel Retail share price were trading at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Patel Retail share price was indicated at ₹305 apiece, which is 19.61% higher than the IPO price of ₹255.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last 14 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP stands at ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹50, as per expert analysis.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Monday, August 25. The refund procedure will also begin on Monday.

Patel Retail IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, August 26 on BSE and NSE.

How to check Patel Retail IPO allotment in the registrar's website? If you have applied for the Patel Retail IPO, you can do a Patel Retail IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 To input your login details directly, visit the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- Link to the IPO allocation for Patel Retail

Step 2 Choose "Patel Retail IPO" from the available options.

Step 3 Choose either "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Simply click on "Search." You can use either a computer monitor or your phone's display to view your Patel Retail IPO.

How to check Patel Retail IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Go to the allotment section on the official BSE website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Pick 'Equity' from the 'Issue Type' options.

Step 3 From the drop-down list, choose 'Issue Name' and select the IPO.

Step 4 Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Patel Retail IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE website to check the Patel Retail IPO allotment status online - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To register on the NSE site, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and the captcha verification code.

Step 4 View the IPO allotment status on the new page that appears.