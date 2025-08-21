Patel Retail IPO Day 3 Live: Issue subscribed 19.50x so far. GMP signals over 19% listing gains. Should you subscribe?

Patel Retail IPO Day 3 Live: Patel Retail IPO subscription status on day 2 was 19.50 times. The retail segment saw a subscription rate of 16.58 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) section was subscribed 26.11 times; Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) submitted bids 17.16 times. The employee category recorded a subscription of 9.58 times.
Patel Retail Ltd commenced its public subscription on August 19, with the closing date set for August 21. Patel Retail IPO price band has been established between ₹237 and ₹255 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10. On Monday, the company raised over ₹43 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).
The Patel Retail IPO includes a mix of 85.18 lakh shares through a fresh issue and an offer for sale of 10.02 lakh shares by promoters.
The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized for repaying debt, addressing working capital requirements, and for general corporate activities. Fedex Securities is the sole book-running lead manager for this offering, while Bigshare Services acts as the registrar for the issue.
Issue Size (Value in ₹ million, Upper Band): ₹2,427.6
Fresh Issue (No. of Shares in Lakhs): 84.7
Offer for Sale (No. of Shares in Lakhs): 10.0
Bid/Issue Opens On: 19-Aug-2025
Bid/Issue Closes On: 21-Aug-2025
Face Value: ₹10
Price Band: ₹237 – ₹255
Minimum Lot: 58 shares
The company has received bids for 15,24,31,598 shares against 78,15,612 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data on BSE.
Patel Retail IPO subscription status was 6.39 times on day 1.
Patel Retail IPO GMP is +50. This indicates Patel Retail share price were trading at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Patel Retail share price was indicated at ₹305 apiece, which is 19.61% higher than the IPO price of ₹255.
According to the grey market activities observed over the last 14 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP stands at ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹50, as per expert analysis.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.