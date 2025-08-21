Subscribe

Patel Retail IPO Day 3 Live: Issue subscribed 20x so far. GMP signals over 19% listing gains. Should you subscribe?

  • Patel Retail IPO Day 3 Live: Patel Retail IPO GMP is 50, according to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 305 in the grey market today.

Saloni Goel, Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated21 Aug 2025, 10:24:40 AM IST
Advertisement
Patel Retail IPO date: The public issue opens for subscription on August 19 and closes on August 21, with a price band of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>237 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>255 per share
Patel Retail IPO date: The public issue opens for subscription on August 19 and closes on August 21, with a price band of ₹237 to ₹255 per share(Photo: Courtesy company Website)

Patel Retail IPO Day 3 Live: Patel Retail IPO subscription status on day 2 was 19.50 times. The retail segment saw a subscription rate of 16.58 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) section was subscribed 26.11 times; Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) submitted bids 17.16 times. The employee category recorded a subscription of 9.58 times.

Patel Retail Ltd commenced its public subscription on August 19, with the closing date set for August 21. Patel Retail IPO price band has been established between 237 and 255 per equity share, with a face value of 10. On Monday, the company raised over 43 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

The Patel Retail IPO includes a mix of 85.18 lakh shares through a fresh issue and an offer for sale of 10.02 lakh shares by promoters. 

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized for repaying debt, addressing working capital requirements, and for general corporate activities. Fedex Securities is the sole book-running lead manager for this offering, while Bigshare Services acts as the registrar for the issue.

(Stay tuned for more updates)

Follow updates here:
21 Aug 2025, 10:24:40 AM IST

Patel Retail IPO Day 3 Live: Objective of the IPO

Patel Retail IPO is a mix of fresh issue of 215.9 crore and an offer for sale of 25.6 crore. The company plans to use the funds raised from fresh share sale for the following:

• Repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company

• Funding of working capital requirements of the company

• General corporate purposes

Advertisement
21 Aug 2025, 10:08:55 AM IST

Patel Retail IPO Day 3 Live: Anand Rathi recommends “SUBSCRIBE – LONG TERM”

Patel Retail IPO Day 3 Live: At the upper price band, the company is valued at a FY25 P/E of 33.6x, with a post-issue market capitalization of 8,504 million. Each retail store offers over 10,000 SKUs, and the company’s strategy focuses on providing a wide product range at value-for-money prices with strong customer service, sustaining competitiveness through everyday low prices driven by efficient procurement, supply, and operations. Based on these factors, the IPO appears fully priced, with a “SUBSCRIBE – LONG TERM” recommendation.

21 Aug 2025, 09:54:35 AM IST

Patel Retail IPO Day 3 Live: Last day to apply for IPO today — Here are some details you should know

Issue Size (Value in million, Upper Band): 2,427.6

Fresh Issue (No. of Shares in Lakhs): 84.7

Offer for Sale (No. of Shares in Lakhs): 10.0

Bid/Issue Opens On: 19-Aug-2025

Bid/Issue Closes On: 21-Aug-2025

Face Value: 10

Price Band: 237 – 255

Minimum Lot: 58 shares

Advertisement
21 Aug 2025, 09:42:48 AM IST

Patel Retail IPO Day 3 Live: Issue booked 19.50x at the end of second day

Patel Retail IPO subscription status was 19.50 times on day 2. The retail portion was subscribed 16.58 times, and NII portion was booked 26.11 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 17.16 times bids. The employee portion was subscribed 9.58 times.

The company has received bids for 15,24,31,598 shares against 78,15,612 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data on BSE.

Patel Retail IPO subscription status was 6.39 times on day 1.

21 Aug 2025, 09:28:11 AM IST

Patel Retail IPO Day 3 Live: Here's what GMP signals on the last bidding day

Patel Retail IPO GMP is +50. This indicates Patel Retail share price were trading at a premium of 50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Patel Retail share price was indicated at 305 apiece, which is 19.61% higher than the IPO price of 255.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last 14 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP stands at 0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is 50, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Advertisement
IPOIPOsIPO SubscriptionIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOPatel Retail IPO Day 3 Live: Issue subscribed 20x so far. GMP signals over 19% listing gains. Should you subscribe?
Read Next Story