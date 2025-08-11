Patel Retail IPO price band fixed at ₹237 to ₹255 per share. Check key dates, GMP and other details

Patel Retail IPO price band: Retail supermarket chain operator, Patel Retail, on Monday, August 11, announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at ₹237 to ₹255 per share.

The issue, set to open for subscription next week on August 19, will close on August 21. Patel Retail IPO is a mix of fresh share sale of 217.21 crore and an offer for sale of ₹ ₹25.55 crore, with the company looking to raise nearly ₹243 crore via the initial share sale.

Patel Retail IPO lot size has been set at 58 shares. Retail investors can apply for one lot of the issue for a minimum investment amount of ₹13,746.

The company plans to use the fresh proceeds from the IPO for repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed, funding of working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Fedex Securities is the book-running lead manager of the Patel Retail IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Shares of Patel Retail IPO are slated to list on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), with the tentative listing date set as August 26.

Patel Retail IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) trend for Patel Retail was decent on Monday. Patel Retail IPO GMP stood at ₹20. This means the company shares are trading at a premium of ₹20 over the upper end of the price band at ₹275 in the grey market.

At the prevailing GMP and issue price, Patel Retail IPO shares could list at an 8% premium.

About Patel Retail Incorporated in 2008, Patel Retail operates as a retail supermarket chain in tier-III cities and nearby suburban areas, with a focus on “value retail”, offering food, non-food (FMCG), general merchandise and apparel catering to the needs of the entire family.

As on May 31, 2025, the company operates and manages 43 stores, with a Retail Business Area of approximately. 1,78,946 sq.fts.

On the financial front, its total revenue reduced from ₹1,01,980.36 lakh in Fiscal 2023 to ₹82,599.01 lakh in Fiscal 2025, primarily on account of a reduction in trading sales.

However, the EBITDA grew at a CAGR of 20.16% from ₹4,323.96 lakh in Fiscal 2023 to ₹6,243.27 lakh in Fiscal 2025. The net profit after tax, as restated, grew at a CAGR of 24.23% from ₹1,637.97 lakh in Fiscal 2023 to ₹2,527.81 lakh in Fiscal 2025.