Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Shares make strong debut at 20% premium over IPO price

Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Patel Retail will make its stock market debut today, August 26, at 10:00 AM IST. The IPO allotment was finalized on Friday, August 22, and shares for successful applicants were credited to their demat accounts on Monday, June 30.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated26 Aug 2025, 10:18:52 AM IST
Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Patel Retail is set to debut on the stock exchanges today (Tuesday, August 26) at 10:00 IST. As per information on the BSE website, the company’s shares will list during a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE, with trading commencing at 10:00 IST.

26 Aug 2025, 10:18:52 AM IST

Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Patel Retail share price falls 4%

Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Patel Retail share price crashed nearly 4.33 per cent to 288 apiece on NSE, after making strong debut on Indian stock market

26 Aug 2025, 10:06:27 AM IST

Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Patel Retail listing price

Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: The stock debuted at 305 on the BSE, marking a premium of nearly 20% over its issue price of 255. Likewise, on the NSE, it opened at 300, reflecting a premium of 17.65% compared to the IPO price.

26 Aug 2025, 10:03:56 AM IST

Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Shares listed at 20% premium

Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Patel Retail, a supermarket chain based in Maharashtra, made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, August 26, following its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO listed at 20% premium over the IPO price.

26 Aug 2025, 09:53:34 AM IST

Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Patel Retail IPO listing price prediction

Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: According to Harshal Dasani Business Head, INVasset PMS, Patel Retail’s 243 crore IPO, consisting of a fresh issue of 217 crore and an offer-for-sale of 26 crore, witnessed overwhelming demand, closing at 95.7 times subscription. Institutional appetite was especially striking, with QIBs subscribing 272 times, while NIIs came in at nearly 109 times and retail investors at 42 times. The scale of oversubscription underscores strong belief in the company’s retail growth story, supported further by a grey market premium in the 18–20 percent range, which suggests meaningful listing-day gains.

Dasani also said that while the extraordinary demand signals near-certain listing momentum, sustained performance will hinge on disciplined expansion into new regions and careful cost management. For tactical investors, the IPO presents a clear opportunity for short-term gains, while long-term positioning should await consistent post-listing execution.

26 Aug 2025, 09:43:01 AM IST

Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Patel Retail IPO GMP today

Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Patel Retail IPO grey market premium is +52. This indicates Patel Retail share price were trading at a premium of 52 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Patel Retail share price was indicated at 307 apiece, which is 20.39% higher than the IPO price of 255.

According to the grey market trends observed over the past 18 sessions, the IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The lowest GMP recorded is 0.00, whereas the highest GMP stands at 52, as per expert analysis.

26 Aug 2025, 09:41:44 AM IST

Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Patel Retail IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, August 22

Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Monday, June 30. Yesterday also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them.

