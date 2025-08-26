Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Shares make strong debut at 20% premium over IPO price

Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: According to Harshal Dasani Business Head, INVasset PMS, Patel Retail’s ₹243 crore IPO, consisting of a fresh issue of ₹217 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹26 crore, witnessed overwhelming demand, closing at 95.7 times subscription. Institutional appetite was especially striking, with QIBs subscribing 272 times, while NIIs came in at nearly 109 times and retail investors at 42 times. The scale of oversubscription underscores strong belief in the company’s retail growth story, supported further by a grey market premium in the 18–20 percent range, which suggests meaningful listing-day gains.

Dasani also said that while the extraordinary demand signals near-certain listing momentum, sustained performance will hinge on disciplined expansion into new regions and careful cost management. For tactical investors, the IPO presents a clear opportunity for short-term gains, while long-term positioning should await consistent post-listing execution.