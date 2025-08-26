Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Shares make strong debut at 20% premium over IPO price

Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Patel Retail is set to debut on the stock exchanges today (Tuesday, August 26) at 10:00 IST. As per information on the BSE website, the company’s shares will list during a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE, with trading commencing at 10:00 IST.
Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Patel Retail share price crashed nearly 4.33 per cent to ₹288 apiece on NSE, after making strong debut on Indian stock market
Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: The stock debuted at ₹305 on the BSE, marking a premium of nearly 20% over its issue price of ₹255. Likewise, on the NSE, it opened at ₹300, reflecting a premium of 17.65% compared to the IPO price.
Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: Patel Retail, a supermarket chain based in Maharashtra, made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, August 26, following its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO listed at 20% premium over the IPO price.
Patel Retail Share Price Live Updates: According to Harshal Dasani Business Head, INVasset PMS, Patel Retail’s ₹243 crore IPO, consisting of a fresh issue of ₹217 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹26 crore, witnessed overwhelming demand, closing at 95.7 times subscription. Institutional appetite was especially striking, with QIBs subscribing 272 times, while NIIs came in at nearly 109 times and retail investors at 42 times. The scale of oversubscription underscores strong belief in the company’s retail growth story, supported further by a grey market premium in the 18–20 percent range, which suggests meaningful listing-day gains.
Dasani also said that while the extraordinary demand signals near-certain listing momentum, sustained performance will hinge on disciplined expansion into new regions and careful cost management. For tactical investors, the IPO presents a clear opportunity for short-term gains, while long-term positioning should await consistent post-listing execution.