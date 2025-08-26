Patel Retail share price makes a strong debut, stock opens with a 18% premium at ₹300 apiece on NSE

Patel Retail share price made a strong debut on the bourses today. Patel Retail share price today opened at ₹300, which is 17.65% higher than the issue price of ₹255, and on the BSE, Patel Retail share price today debuted at ₹305, which is 19.61% higher than the issue price.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Patel Retail had a subscription period that ran from Tuesday, August 19 until Thursday, August 21. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Patel Retail IPO are priced between ₹237 and ₹255. At least 58 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Patel Retail IPO subscription status was 95.70 times on the last day of bidding.

Patel Retail was founded in 2008, with its first store opening in Ambernath, Maharashtra. Since that time, the company has broadened its reach across the suburban areas of the Thane and Raigad districts in Maharashtra.

The business offers a wide array of products, including food items, non-food goods, general merchandise, and clothing to fulfill the requirements of families. It operates within Tier-III cities and adjacent suburban regions under the name 'Patel's R Mart.'

Patel Retail IPO details The company's initial public offering consists of 85.18 lakh new shares being issued and an offer for sale of 10.02 lakh shares from the promoters.

The funds raised from the new share issuance will be allocated for debt repayment, supporting the company's working capital needs, and for general corporate uses. Fedex Securities serves as the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services acts as the registrar for the offering.

Patel Retail IPO GMP today Patel Retail IPO grey market premium is +52. This indicates Patel Retail share price were trading at a premium of ₹52 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Patel Retail share price was indicated at ₹307 apiece, which is 20.39% higher than the IPO price of ₹255.

According to the grey market trends observed over the past 19 sessions, the IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the highest GMP stands at ₹52, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.