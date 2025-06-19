Patil Automation IPO allotment likely to be finalised today: Steps to check status; latest GMP

Patil Automation IPO allotment status: Following the closure of the initial public offering (IPO) of Patil Automation, the focus has shifted to its allotment status following a robust demand for the public offer and decent grey market trends.

Patil Automation IPO allotment date is fixed as Thursday, June 19.

Overall, the IPO garnered 101.42 times bids. The retail portion was booked 44.77 times, the non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 258.18 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota garnered 82.92 times bids.

Patil Automation IPO, which ran for subscription from June 16 to June 18, raised ₹66.10 crore via fresh issue of 55.08 lakh shares. Patil Automation IPO price band was set at ₹120 per share.

Patil Automation IPO allotment In order to check the Patil Automation IPO allotment status, investors can head to the website of its registrar or the exchange.

Steps to check allotment status on registrar's website Since Purva Sharegistry India is the IPO registrar, investors need to follow these steps to check the allotment status of Patil Automation IPO:

- Head to the website using this link: https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query

- Select company name from the dropdown as Patil Automation

- Enter either Application Number or PAN Number

- Click on Search

Steps to check allotment status on NSE's website Since the SME IPO will list on NSE SME, investors can also check the status on the exchange's website:

- Visit NSE’s allotment status page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

- Select Equity & SME IPO bid details

- Choose the company name

- Enter PAN and application number details

- Click on 'Submit'

Patil Automation IPO GMP The grey market premium or GMP for Patil Automation IPO stood at ₹22 today, June 19. At the current GMP, Patil Automation IPO shares could list at ₹142, 18.33% above the IPO price of ₹120.

