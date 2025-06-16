Patil Automation IPO booked 50% so far on the first bidding day. Check GMP, other key details

Subscribe

Patil Automation IPO runs from June 16 to June 18, priced between 114 and 120 per share. The company specializes in welding and line automation, with a revenue of 11,527.96 lakhs in FY 2024 and a current IPO subscription status of 49%.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published16 Jun 2025, 03:53 PM IST
Patil Automation IPO booked 49% so far on the first bidding day. Check GMP, other key details(Company Website)

Patil Automation IPO commenced on Monday, June 16, and will conclude on Wednesday, June 18. Patil Automation IPO price band has been set between 114 and 120 per equity share, each with a face value of 10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 shares thereafter.

Patil Automation Limited specialises in offering solutions for welding and line automation. The company has five facilities across India, with two located in Pune. It provides a comprehensive array of automation services, including welding lines, assembly lines, automated handling, gantries, production, and specialised testing machines.

The company utilises a total operational area of 460,000 square feet. It designs, manufactures, tests, and installs customised automation systems, which consist of welding lines (spot, MIG, and TIG), assembly lines, and bespoke machinery specifically created to satisfy the production needs of its customers.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the only listed competitor of the company is Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. In the fiscal year 2024, the company reported a revenue of 11,527.96 lakhs, an EBITDA of 1,244.37 lakhs, and a PAT of 783.72 lakhs. In fiscal year 2025, the company achieved a revenue of 11,805.13 lakhs, accompanied by an EBITDA of 1,521.68 lakhs and a PAT of 1,170.21 lakhs.

Patil Automation IPO Subscription Status

Patil Automation IPO subscription status is 50% on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed 34%, and NII portion was booked 1.52 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1%.

The company has received bids for 19,27,200 shares against 38,56,800 shares on offer, at 15:49 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Patil Automation IPO Details

Patil Automation IPO consists of a fresh issue of 58,00,800 equity shares, aggregating to 69.61 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The proceeds from the IPO will be directed towards capital investments for the development of a new manufacturing facility, addressing certain debt liabilities incurred by the Company, and for various corporate initiatives.

Seren Capital Private Limited is the Lead Manager for the Issue, while Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited will act as the Registrar for the Issue.

 

Patil Automation IPO GMP today

Patil Automation IPO GMP today is +22. This indicates Patil Automation share price was trading at a premium of 22 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Patil Automation share price is indicated at 142 apiece, which is 18.33% higher than the IPO price of 120.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
