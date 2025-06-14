Patil Automation raises ₹19.81 crore from Madhu Kela-backed Chartered Finance, 10 other anchor investors ahead of IPO

Patil Automation IPO: Automated robotic lines manufacturer Patil Automation Ltd has raised nearly ₹20 crore from anchor investors ahead of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) next week on NSE Emerge, the SME platform of NSE. The anchor book includes participation from reputed investors, notably Chartered Finance & Leasing Limited, backed by veteran investor Madhusudan Kela.

Patil Automation has allocated a total of 16,51,200 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹120 per share. It raised a total of ₹19.81 crore from 11 anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

“The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on June 13, 2025, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, Seren Capital Private Limited, has finalized allocation of 16,51,200 Equity shares, to Anchor Investors at Anchor Investor allocation price of ₹120/- per equity share (including share premium of ₹110/- per equity share),” Patil Automation said in a regulatory filing.

Patil Automation IPO Anchor Investors Patil Automation IPO anchor investors list includes NAV Capital VCC - NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund, Evergrow Capital Opportunities Fund, Niveza Small Cap Fund, Chartered Finance & Leasing Limited, Persistent Growth Fund - Varsu India Growth Story, Khandelwal Finance Private Limited, Vikasa India EIF I Fund - Incube Global Opportunities, Rajasthan Global Securities Private Limited, Aarth AIF Growth Fund, Fortune Hands Growth Fund and Amrut Bharat Opportunities Fund.

Patil Automation has allocated 168,000 equity shares, consisting 10.17% of the anchor investor portion, to Chartered Finance & Leasing, a company backed by Madhu Kela. The total invested by Madhu Kela-backed company in Patil Automation is a little over ₹2.01 crore.

“With the distinguished participation of anchor investors, the company is backed by well-known names such as Aegis Investment Fund and Mr. G. Gunavanth Kumar,” Patil Automation said in a release.

Patil Automation IPO Details Patil Automation IPO will open for subscription on Monday, June 16, and will close on June 18. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on June 19, and Patil Automation IPO listing date is likely June 23. Patil Automation IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE SME.

The company plans to raise ₹69.61 crore from the IPO, which is entirely a fresh issue of 58.01 lakh equity shares. Patil Automation IPO price band is set at ₹114 to ₹120 per share.

Seren Capital is the book-running lead manager of the Patil Automation IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

About Patil Automation Patil Automation Limited designs and manufactures fully automated robotic lines and custom automation solutions for manufacturers across diverse sectors, including Automotive, EVs, Defence, capital goods and agricultural machinery.

The company’s clients include automotive OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and component manufacturers. The company also offers supporting products such as fixtures, robotic cells, and inspection systems to deliver integrated automation solutions.

In FY25, Patil Automation IPO reported a net profit of ₹11.70 crore, upon a revenue of ₹118.05 crore, with EBITDA of ₹15.21 crore.