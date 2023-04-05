Pattech Fitwell Tube Components SME IPO Day 1: Check subscription status and GMP signal

An SME IPO, Pattech Fitwell Tube Components' 24 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 can be acquired for up to Rs. 12.00 crores. The price per share for the issuance is Rs. 50. A minimum order of 3000 shares is mandatory. The first public offering began on April 5, 2023, and is going to end on April 12, 2023. Registrar for the IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and Fedex Securities Ltd will be the lead manager for the issue. It is proposed that the shares are to be listed on NSE SME. On April 18, 2023, the basis of allotment for Pattech Fitwell Tube Components IPO will be finalised. The Pattech Fitwell Tube Components IPO listing date has not yet been set, but it is anticipated to take place on April 21, 2023.

