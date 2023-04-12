Pattech Fitwell Tube Components SME IPO: Last day of issue subscribed 1.97x2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:46 PM IST
- The Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is a SME IPO offering of up to ₹12.00 crores in 2,400,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10.
The Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is an SME IPO offering of up to ₹12.00 crores in 24 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10. The price of the offering is ₹50 per share. 3000 shares are the minimum threshold order quantity. The IPO started trading on April 5, 2023, and it ended today, April 12, 2023. The IPO's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and Fedex Securities Ltd is the lead manager of the IPO.
