Pattech Fitwell Tube Components SME IPO: Last day of issue subscribed 1.97x

At ₹6 per share today, the GMP movement is negative, which indicates a discounted listing on the stock exchanges. As a result, the fixed issue price of the Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. IPO is Rs. 50. The anticipated listing price is thus marked at roughly Rs. 44 per share as per the GMP indication on April 12, 2023, and the grey market anticipates a listing at a discounted price. The discount GMP may be a sign of a negative pricing listing on NSE SME as the GMP of Rs-6 on the set IPO price of Rs50 suggests a listing discount of -12.00% for Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd.

