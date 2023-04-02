An SME IPO issue size of 2,400,000 equity shares with a maximum value of ₹12.00 Cr is being offered by Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. Between April 5 and April 12, 2023, investors can subscribe for this SME IPO. Equity shares have a nominal value of ₹10 each. The lot size for this SME IPO is 3000 shares, and the issue price is fixed at ₹50 per share.

The basis of allotment for Pattech Fitwell Tube Components IPO will be completed on April 18, 2023, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd will serve as the registrar for the offering. The anticipated date for Pattech Fitwell Tube Components' initial public offering (IPO) listing is April 21, 2023, while the exact date has not yet been disclosed yet.

During FY22, the company recorded a revenue of ₹22.63 Cr compared to ₹18.45 Cr during FY21 and its net expenses stood at ₹20.70 Cr during FY22 as against ₹18.48 Cr during FY21. The net profit of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components reached ₹1.44 Cr during FY22 compared to a net loss of ₹0.01 Cr during FY21.

The year 2012 marked the start of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited's journey. Forging items are manufactured by the firm for the non-automotive market. It is the top manufacturer of all types of pipe and tube fittings in C.S., A.S., and S.S., including elbow, tee, reducers, caps, spools, stub ends, and flanges, among others.

A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said "Inconsistent revenue and profit growth coupled with a high debt-equity ratio makes the current valuations for Pattech Fitwell Tube very overpriced. Investors should avoid subscription and wait for lower levels post listing for better returns."

On April 3, Avalon Technologies IPO will begin accepting subscriptions. Subscriptions for the public offer will be accepted until April 6th. The company has received about ₹389.25 crore in pre-IPO funding from 24 anchor investors. The firm is expected to be listed on BSE and NSE following the IPO. Avalon collected ₹389.25 and issued 8,927,751 equity shares to 24 anchor investors at the upper price range of ₹436 per equity share, including a premium of ₹434 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 per share.