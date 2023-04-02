Pattech Fitwell Tube Components SME IPO to open on April 5: Key things to know2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 11:03 PM IST
- An SME IPO issue size of 2,400,000 equity shares with a maximum value of ₹12.00 Cr is being offered by Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd.
An SME IPO issue size of 2,400,000 equity shares with a maximum value of ₹12.00 Cr is being offered by Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. Between April 5 and April 12, 2023, investors can subscribe for this SME IPO. Equity shares have a nominal value of ₹10 each. The lot size for this SME IPO is 3000 shares, and the issue price is fixed at ₹50 per share.
