Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Pattech Fitwell Tube Components SME IPO to open on April 5: Key things to know

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components SME IPO to open on April 5: Key things to know

2 min read . 11:03 PM IST Livemint
The basis of allotment for Pattech Fitwell Tube Components IPO will be completed on April 18, 2023, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd will serve as the registrar for the offering.

  • An SME IPO issue size of 2,400,000 equity shares with a maximum value of 12.00 Cr is being offered by Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd.

An SME IPO issue size of 2,400,000 equity shares with a maximum value of 12.00 Cr is being offered by Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. Between April 5 and April 12, 2023, investors can subscribe for this SME IPO. Equity shares have a nominal value of 10 each. The lot size for this SME IPO is 3000 shares, and the issue price is fixed at 50 per share. 

An SME IPO issue size of 2,400,000 equity shares with a maximum value of 12.00 Cr is being offered by Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. Between April 5 and April 12, 2023, investors can subscribe for this SME IPO. Equity shares have a nominal value of 10 each. The lot size for this SME IPO is 3000 shares, and the issue price is fixed at 50 per share. 

The basis of allotment for Pattech Fitwell Tube Components IPO will be completed on April 18, 2023, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd will serve as the registrar for the offering. The anticipated date for Pattech Fitwell Tube Components' initial public offering (IPO) listing is April 21, 2023, while the exact date has not yet been disclosed yet.

The basis of allotment for Pattech Fitwell Tube Components IPO will be completed on April 18, 2023, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd will serve as the registrar for the offering. The anticipated date for Pattech Fitwell Tube Components' initial public offering (IPO) listing is April 21, 2023, while the exact date has not yet been disclosed yet.

During FY22, the company recorded a revenue of 22.63 Cr compared to 18.45 Cr during FY21 and its net expenses stood at 20.70 Cr during FY22 as against 18.48 Cr during FY21. The net profit of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components reached 1.44 Cr during FY22 compared to a net loss of 0.01 Cr during FY21.

During FY22, the company recorded a revenue of 22.63 Cr compared to 18.45 Cr during FY21 and its net expenses stood at 20.70 Cr during FY22 as against 18.48 Cr during FY21. The net profit of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components reached 1.44 Cr during FY22 compared to a net loss of 0.01 Cr during FY21.

The year 2012 marked the start of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited's journey. Forging items are manufactured by the firm for the non-automotive market. It is the top manufacturer of all types of pipe and tube fittings in C.S., A.S., and S.S., including elbow, tee, reducers, caps, spools, stub ends, and flanges, among others.

The year 2012 marked the start of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited's journey. Forging items are manufactured by the firm for the non-automotive market. It is the top manufacturer of all types of pipe and tube fittings in C.S., A.S., and S.S., including elbow, tee, reducers, caps, spools, stub ends, and flanges, among others.

A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said "Inconsistent revenue and profit growth coupled with a high debt-equity ratio makes the current valuations for Pattech Fitwell Tube very overpriced. Investors should avoid subscription and wait for lower levels post listing for better returns."

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said "Inconsistent revenue and profit growth coupled with a high debt-equity ratio makes the current valuations for Pattech Fitwell Tube very overpriced. Investors should avoid subscription and wait for lower levels post listing for better returns."

On April 3, Avalon Technologies IPO will begin accepting subscriptions. Subscriptions for the public offer will be accepted until April 6th. The company has received about 389.25 crore in pre-IPO funding from 24 anchor investors. The firm is expected to be listed on BSE and NSE following the IPO. Avalon collected 389.25 and issued 8,927,751 equity shares to 24 anchor investors at the upper price range of 436 per equity share, including a premium of 434 per equity share with a face value of 2 per share.

On April 3, Avalon Technologies IPO will begin accepting subscriptions. Subscriptions for the public offer will be accepted until April 6th. The company has received about 389.25 crore in pre-IPO funding from 24 anchor investors. The firm is expected to be listed on BSE and NSE following the IPO. Avalon collected 389.25 and issued 8,927,751 equity shares to 24 anchor investors at the upper price range of 436 per equity share, including a premium of 434 per equity share with a face value of 2 per share.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP