Pattech Fitwell Tube Components SME IPO to open on April 5: Key things to know

On April 3, Avalon Technologies IPO will begin accepting subscriptions. Subscriptions for the public offer will be accepted until April 6th. The company has received about ₹389.25 crore in pre-IPO funding from 24 anchor investors. The firm is expected to be listed on BSE and NSE following the IPO. Avalon collected ₹389.25 and issued 8,927,751 equity shares to 24 anchor investors at the upper price range of ₹436 per equity share, including a premium of ₹434 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 per share.

