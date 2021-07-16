Paytm files for ₹16,600 crore IPO. Details here2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2021, 11:33 AM IST
Paytm IPO proceeds to be used to strengthen paytm ecosystem, invest in new business initiatives, acquisitions, strategic partnerships
Paytm's parent company One97 Communications has today filed draft prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) of up to ₹16,600 crore, reported news agency Reuters. Paytm's IPO comprises of fresh issue of up to ₹8,300 crore, offer for sale of up to ₹8,300 crore. The shareholders of One97 Communications (OCL) had recently given its nod for the IPO at the extraordinary general meeting held on 12 July.
IPO Details:
The shareholders of OCL, which owns brand Paytm, had recently approved plans of its ₹16,600 crore public offering which was put to vote at the extraordinary general meeting held on 12 July. They also approved the proposal that founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, would not be identified as the "promoter" of the company.
This is to comply with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules requiring promoters of listed firms to have at least 20% of post-issue capital. Sharma holds 9,051,624 equity shares of OCL, amounting to 14.61% of its total paid-up equity share capital. Sharma will continue to be the chairman, managing director, and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.
Meanwhile, many top management personnel recently left the company ahead of its IPO. Amit Nayyar, president at Paytm, who was heading the company’s financial services division, tendered his resignation last month. In June, chief human resources officer Rohit Thakur also exited the company, after an 18-month stint. Earlier this year, Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Paytm’s head of marketing, left the company to join Xiaomi India as its chief marketing officer.
(With inputs from Reuters)
