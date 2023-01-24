PayMate India to refile draft IPO papers after receiving final nod from RBI for payment aggregator licence2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:10 PM IST
PayMate India was asked by Sebi to refile the documents for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) with certain updates
Fintech firm PayMate India on Tuesday said it will refile the draft initial public offering (IPO) papers with Sebi after receiving final authorisation from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator (PA).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×