PayMate India was asked by Sebi to refile the documents for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) with certain updates

Earlier this month, Sebi returned the draft IPO papers of home-grown mobile maker Lava International and Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech firm OYO, and asked them to refile the documents with certain updates.

Visa has a partnership with PayMate. It is also a shareholder in PayMate, owning 2.94 per cent of the fully diluted paid-up equity share capital.

The platform also allows consumers and their vendors, suppliers, buyers, dealers, and distributors to use commercial credit cards to make statutory payments of direct taxes and GST as well as utility payments.

PayMate is a multi-payment category platform that incorporates vendor payments, statutory payments, and utility payments, giving its customers a fully-integrated B2B payment stack.

According to an update on Sebi's website on Monday, the regulator returned the company's DRHP on January 17, 2023, with advice to refile it post applicable updates/revisions.

Currently, the promoter and promoter group hold 66.70 per cent stake in the company and the rest is with public shareholders.

Besides, certain existing shareholders are offering to offload shares through this route.

The company's promoters -- Ajay Adiseshan and Vishvanathan Subramanian and investors -- as well as Lightbox Ventures I, Mayfield FVCI Ltd, RSP India Fund LLC and IPO Wealth Holdings are to sell shares through the OFS.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,125 crore and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of ₹375 crore by promoters, investors and other shareholders.

PayMate India had filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for a ₹1,500 crore IPO with the Sebi in May 2022.

"We are confident of a quick turnaround by RBI, and thereafter refiling DRHP with relevant updates along with the RBI final approval," PayMate India said.

SAR is a part of the standard operating protocol to get the final approved PA authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"Following our receipt of in-principle approval from RBI for the Payment Aggregator (PA) authorisation recently. We will be in a position to submit the mandatory SAR (System Audit Report) by the first or second week of February," the company said in a statement.

According to sources, the company was asked to update DRHP with final payment aggregator authorisation and other material updates if any, reported news agency PTI.

PayMate India was asked by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to refile the documents for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) with certain updates. The move may delay the company's initial share sale.

It obtained in-principle approval from RBI for the payment aggregator authorisation in December.

It obtained in-principle approval from RBI for the payment aggregator authorisation in December.

Fintech firm PayMate India on Tuesday said it will refile the draft initial public offering (IPO) papers with Sebi after receiving final authorisation from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator (PA).

